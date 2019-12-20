Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 260,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,150% compared to the typical volume of 8,031 call options.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom has a one year low of $230.33 and a one year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

