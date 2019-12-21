Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 68,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,055,923.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,421.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 557,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,018. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

