STRAKS 1-Day Volume Hits $44.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Crex24. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,327.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01784066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056588 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.