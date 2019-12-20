Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.06

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $22.29. Strattec Security shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 32,558 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 69.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

