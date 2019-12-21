Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01217095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.