StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $182.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $411,612.00 and $182.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,601,549,435 coins and its circulating supply is 16,188,355,081 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.