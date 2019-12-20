STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $388.22

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.22 and traded as high as $392.00. STV Group shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 12,937 shares trading hands.

STVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

