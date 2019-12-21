SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUOPY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.32.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

