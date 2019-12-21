Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Up 9%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 194,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 38,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

