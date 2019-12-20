Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 1.7%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s share price was down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 2,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

