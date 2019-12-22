Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital downgraded Sumo Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

SUMO opened at GBX 165.75 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.78 ($2.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

