SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

SNDE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

