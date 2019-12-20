Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 1,699 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $24,788.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 896 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $12,311.04.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,384. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

