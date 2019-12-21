Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Global Long Opportunitie Tiger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,362,430 shares of company stock valued at $22,619,384 and have sold 76,937 shares valued at $1,232,211. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

