Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 4,268,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

