SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

CRK stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index