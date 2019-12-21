Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 613.33 Average PT from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.33 ($8.07).

SDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 780,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.27. The company has a market capitalization of $414.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Superdry’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders have bought 5,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,912 over the last quarter.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

