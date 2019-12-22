Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.98. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 324,642 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.37.

In related news, insider Paul Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

