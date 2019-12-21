Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein Purchases 40,000 Shares

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $14,542.92.

Shares of SWZ opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 186.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Featured Article: FinTech