SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,385. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

