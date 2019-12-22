Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $68.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?