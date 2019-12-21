Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.19

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 62731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

