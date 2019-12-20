Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after buying an additional 268,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

