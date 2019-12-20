Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.57

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 134469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $941.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Systemax by 81.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

