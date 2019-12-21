T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,553,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,184. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.5% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

