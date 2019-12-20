Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

