TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLC. Zacks Investment Research raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of TLC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.28. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

