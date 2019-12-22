Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Numen Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

