Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €95.00 by HSBC

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €95.00 ($110.47) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.90 ($94.07).

