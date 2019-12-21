Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TPR opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

