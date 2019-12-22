Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) PT Lowered to $6.00

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.43.

NYSE TH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,318. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $10,802,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,302 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: Roth IRA