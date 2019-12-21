Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Taronis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.