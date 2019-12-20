Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer John Mcmanus Buys 31,300 Shares

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer John Mcmanus acquired 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,728.

Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 208,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

