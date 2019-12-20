Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.30. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $125,721.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Taylor Devices worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks