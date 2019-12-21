TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TWODY opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.88. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.