Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

