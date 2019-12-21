Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.71

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 1324848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

