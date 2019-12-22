TD Securities Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 458,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 342,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 785,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

