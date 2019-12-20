TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.52.

TEL opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?