Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2947 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

XLK stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

