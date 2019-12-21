Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. Sells 1,300 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,499,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 87.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 123,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

