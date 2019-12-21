Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,123,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the previous session’s volume of 825,964 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRA. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telaria by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

