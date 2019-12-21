Telcoin Achieves Market Cap of $13.64 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $137,389.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.06891666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,439,015,724 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.