Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.69 ($3.13) and last traded at €2.77 ($3.22), approximately 487,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.78 ($3.23).

TC1 has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.19 ($2.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

