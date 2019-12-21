Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $372.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average of $341.57. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $376.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total transaction of $2,535,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,587.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,506. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Teleflex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

