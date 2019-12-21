Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

