TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Trading 1.1% Higher

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.86 and last traded at $156.28, 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

