Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 221,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,548,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

