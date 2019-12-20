TenX (PAY) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $298,152.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,879,959 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bittrex, BigONE, BitBay, Cryptopia, Liqui, Coinrail, Upbit, Huobi, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.