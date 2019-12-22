TERA Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, TERA has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $3.08 million and $378,264.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.